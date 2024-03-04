Family and friends had been desperately searching for Emily Bradley, a Nashville woman who vanished two weeks ago. Her body was found Saturday, in a creek about 10 miles from her home, police announced.

The 44-year-old woman disappeared on Feb. 18 and was last seen driving away from her home, authorities said. She was reported missing after she failed to show up for her first day at a new job, something she would never do, her relatives and friends said.

A preliminary autopsy showed she died from blunt-force trauma, police said.

When investigators went to her house after she was reporting missing, they found her beloved emotional support dog, Bob Johnson, alone inside with the heat on, police said.

Again, family and friends said that was something she'd never do.“Everybody knows when they see Emily, there’s Bob Johnson with her. That’s her service animal of about 23 years. She would never leave Bob Johnson locked up in her home with no caregivers lined up,” longtime friend Judy Rose told WKRN-TV on Feb. 23, six days after Bradley vanished.

Her father had journeyed from Florida to help search for his only child.

“If we just knew something, it would be better than knowing nothing," her dad, Nick Bradley, told the station last week. "Her mother and I, we’re just completely distraught. We are hoping for the best, bracing for the worst. We just don’t know."

Police are still searching for Bradley's car, a silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with a noticeable dent in the trunk, authorities said. She was behind the wheel of that vehicle when she was last seen.

The car's license plate was picked up twice on Feb. 21 by tag readers in Hendersonville, a city about 18 miles northeast of Nashville, but the driver was not visible, police said.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the car, or Bradley's disappearance, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or police investigators at Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.