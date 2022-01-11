Empty shelves are a common sight in grocery stores around the country.

John Catsimatidis is the owner and CEO of the Gristedes grocery store chain in New York City. He says his shelves are empty because people are calling in sick due to the Omicron variant and it is having a ripple effect.

“Truckers are calling in sick, people running warehouses calling in sick. It's the Omicron scenario,” he told Inside Edition.



Grocery stores are running low on eggs, chicken, beef and pork and the shortages have led to big price increases with many of the items up 20% in the last 12 months.

The shelves are expected to stay empty for at least another month until the Omicron surge wanes.



“Stock up,” Catsimatidis said. “Fill up the freezer, the fridge, if you have a favorite food buy it when you see it and don't wait, it might not be there tomorrow.”

Gayle King expressed what many Americans feel right now when she appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night.



“I’m so tired of being tired and afraid of this,” she said.



Meanwhile, rapid at-home tests are still in short supply with many pharmacies being sold out, but a home-shopping network known as ShopHQ seems to have plenty of Flowflex antigen tests.

Dan Abrams of Mediate told Inside Edition that “this is pathetic.”



