Enraged Maryland Bicyclist Snatches Flyers Honoring George Floyd Out of Teens' Hands, Runs Another Off Road

Do you know this Maryland bicyclist? Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a white man seen in a viral video getting aggressive with a group of young people putting up flyers in memory of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The video of the incident appeared to show the man approaching a teen and wrestling flyers out of her hand as another teen in the background yelled, “Do not touch her.” He then appears to grab his bike and runs a third teen filming off the road.
The altercation happened on Monday around 12:45 p.m. on the Capital Crescent trail in Bethesda and authorities confirmed the victims in the incident are 18 and 19.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective Lopez of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police at 301-929-2774.
