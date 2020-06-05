Enraged Maryland Bicyclist Snatches Flyers Honoring George Floyd Out of Teens' Hands, Runs Another Off Road

Do you know this Maryland bicyclist? Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a white man seen in a viral video getting aggressive with a group of young people putting up flyers in memory of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The video of the incident appeared to show the man approaching a teen and wrestling flyers out of her hand as another teen in the background yelled, “Do not touch her.” He then appears to grab his bike and runs a third teen filming off the road.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

The altercation happened on Monday around 12:45 p.m. on the Capital Crescent trail in Bethesda and authorities confirmed the victims in the incident are 18 and 19.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Detective Lopez of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police at 301-929-2774.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

