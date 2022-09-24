Today's unicycles have been redesigned and electrified, and some can go as fast as 60 miles per hour.



And while they can be a lot of fun, some riders admit they can also be dangerous.

It's illegal to ride electric unicycles, also known as ECUs, on the streets of New York City, but that hasn’t stopped several groups of enthusiasts from riding around the city.

Inside Edition chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero was there when members of one such group, who call themselves True2One, zipped through Times Square. Their leader, Paul Engle, admits navigating the congested streets is challenging, but insists unicycles are safe.

“I saw you guys whipping in and out of traffic, around cars. Couldn't somebody have gotten hurt today?” Guerrero asked Engle.

“That is entirely possible and really if you’re seeing a unicycle guy in the street, chances are he's highly skilled,” Engle said.

Engle says the skills involved, including stopping the unicycle, take a lot of practice.

Some riders themselves say it's not a matter of if you get in an accident, but when you get in an accident.

“That's actually true, so there is a learning curve to this,” Engle said. Engle says he believes unicycles will be the future of commuting for many because of their cheap cost and ability to cut through congested traffic.

If you get a ticket in New York, it could cost you a $100 fine. But the guys Inside Edition spoke to say they've never gotten one.

