Electric scooters, electric bikes, and hoverboards may look like a quick, reliable, and even fun way to get around the city, but recent data from a soon-to-be-released report shows a dangerous pattern occurring, with injuries and death on the rise.

Over the last four years nearly 70% of injuries and 200,000 emergency room visits were due in part to these micro-mobility products, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), CBS News reported.

The pattern shows a steady increase of emergency room visits with 34,000 in 2017, 44,000 in 2018, 54,800 in 2019, and 57,800 in 2020, according to the release.

Electric-powered scooter use has been on the rise, up from 7,700 in 2017 to 25,400 in 2020. The federal agency took into account that in 2020, with fewer people out due to COVID, there was a leveling-off or slight reduction in scooter use, the CPSC said.

Unsafe riding and collisions can cause serious injury or death, the CPSC warns.

“CPSC is aware of 71 fatalities associated with micro-mobility products from 2017 through 2020, although reporting is incomplete,” the agency said.

The injuries happen most frequently to the head, neck, and upper and lower limbs, the report said.

In June, revered actress Lisa Banes was hit by an e-scooter while crossing a New York City street, and 10 days after the crash died from the injuries she sustained, CBS previously reported.

“The hazards associated with micro-mobility products primarily fall into three broad areas: mechanical, electrical, and human factors. To address these hazards, CPSC staff continues to work with ASTM International and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to develop and make improvements to, voluntary standards,” the agency said in part.

To try and avoid injuries while riding an e-scooter, e-bike, and hoverboard, the CPSC advises riders to always wear a helmet and to make sure the micro-mobility product they are using is at optimal condition They recommend checking the brakes, handlebars, throttle, bell, lights, tires, cable, and frame.

The CPSC has e-scooter safety information on its website.

Related Stories