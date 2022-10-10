Escaped Donkey Returned to Owner in Virginia: Police

Animals
Donkey being walked by officer at night
Facebook | Stafford Sheriff's Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:57 PM PDT, October 10, 2022

Stafford-area police found a donkey roaming the streets early on Saturday and returned it safely home.

Authorities reunited an escaped donkey with its owner in Virginia over the weekend, according to local reports.

“An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call 'Donkey Hote,' was rescued early this morning and returned home,” a statement from the Stafford Sheriff's Department read.

According to the statement, Stafford police say they found the animal walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road in the Fredericksburg area. 

The donkey was found Saturday morning around 1 a.m., per the police.

Per the statement, Deputy A.J. Deasy and Deputy D.J. Ferrell worked together to get the animal back home safely.

According to Fox 5, it is unclear how the animal escaped.

Related Stories

Teens Break Into New Jersey Petting Zoo, 'Terrorize' Animals and Put Lipstick on Donkey: Farmer
Lovesick Donkey and Emu Dubbed Jack and Diane Get Adopted by 'Walking Dead' Actor
Donkey That Lives Inside Home Shows Its Distaste for Christmas: 'He Prefers to Be a Dog'
Meet Ron King, a Former Media Executive Turned Donkey Sanctuary Owner

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
1

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland

Human Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
2

Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus

Crime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
3

Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'

Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
4

Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected

Human Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
5

Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say

Crime