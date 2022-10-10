Authorities reunited an escaped donkey with its owner in Virginia over the weekend, according to local reports.

“An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call 'Donkey Hote,' was rescued early this morning and returned home,” a statement from the Stafford Sheriff's Department read.

According to the statement, Stafford police say they found the animal walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road in the Fredericksburg area.

The donkey was found Saturday morning around 1 a.m., per the police.

Per the statement, Deputy A.J. Deasy and Deputy D.J. Ferrell worked together to get the animal back home safely.

According to Fox 5, it is unclear how the animal escaped.

