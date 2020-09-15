ESPN Reporter Maria Taylor Fires Back at Radio Host’s Crude Tweet About Her Outfit

ESPN reporter Maria Taylor is calling out a Chicago radio host who made a crude remark about the outfit she wore during the first game of her career. “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN (Adult Video News) annual awards presentation?” tweeted “670 The Score” host Dan McNeil.

Her outfit was a fashion-forward take on the leather motorcycle jacket.

Taylor wasted no time hitting back at McNeil, calling the remark “sexist” and “misogyny.”

“Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!” Taylor said.

McNeil has since been fired from his job at the radio station, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing an email from the station’s parent company, Entercom Chicago, to staff.

In another instance of body-shaming, TV anchor Kori Sidaway is speaking out about an email she received from a viewer showing a screenshot of her in a simple white blouse that had a small bit of cleavage, alongside a photo of another woman in a different blouse with a much more plunging neckline.

Sidaway, who anchors Local Chek News in Vancouver, Canada, read the offensive accompanying text to Inside Edition.

“Breaking news...Too much cleavage can break your news story, don’t let it happen to you. Attached are two photos...what you think we see and what we actually see. Dress appropriately it was hard getting there...Thanks Vancouver Island cleavage patrol.”

“My jaw was on the floor. I couldn't believe someone went to the time to do that,” Sidaway told Inside Edition.

She is now receiving tons of support from other female broadcasters. And to prove her point, she wore the same outfit on air again. “I thought I looked lovely,” she said.

