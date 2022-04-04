Estelle Harris, Beloved ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ Actress, Dead at 93

April 4, 2022

Likely best known for her portrayal of George Costanza’s mother in the iconic television show, “Seinfeld,” actress Estelle Harris died over the weekend at the age of 93.

In a statement to NPR, her son, Glen Harris, confirmed she died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California

"Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," he wrote. 

Her “Seinfeld” son, actor Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the hit sitcom, which aired from 1989-1997, also memorialized Harris. “One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” he wrote on Twitter. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”
 
After receiving an outpouring of love an support, Alexander followed up by tweeting, “Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris. She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, “WHY CANT YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??”

Seinfeld co-star Julia-Louis Dreyfus tweeted, “RIP Estelle Harris. I love you. #serenitynow”

Harris was born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928. She broke into acting on the stage, at first in community theater while raising her children, Deadline reported. 

She appeared as Estelle Costanza on 27 episodes of “Seinfeld” between 1992 and 1998. She got the part after the character had already been named Estelle. 

Harris was also well-known for her role as Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise. She dazzled the screen and stage for decades, with roles in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” “Futurama” and “iCarly.” 

Harris is survived by three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.

