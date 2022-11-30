Estranged Wife of Oath Keeper Convicted in Capitol Assault Says His Conviction 'Is Incredible'

The estranged wife of one of the ringleaders behind the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol tells Inside Edition she couldn’t be happier that he’s behind bars after having been found guilty of plotting to overthrow the United States government.

Tasha Adams, Stewart Rhodes’s wife of more than 20 years, is breathing a sigh of relief now that the one-eyed insurrectionist has been convicted of seditious conspiracy, saying that she’s lived in fear of the notorious leader of the Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights advocacy group, says is one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today.

“For me this is incredible, wonderful,” she tells Inside Edition. “Complete relief; it’s pretty emotional, just to suddenly feel safe.”

She married Rhodes in 1994. She was 21 and he was a 28-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer with one eye. He lost the other one in a shooting accident.

“He dropped a .22(-caliber) handgun, an old Deringer,” she says. “He claimed he dropped it and it shot him in the eye.”

And on Jan. 6, 2021, the government says Rhodes was intent on keeping Donald Trump in power. That day, a band of Oath Keepers wearing tactical gear climbed the steps of the Capitol building in a military “stack” formation. Even though Rhodes wasn’t with them, prosecutors say he was calling the shots.

Rhodes faces up to 60 years behind bars.

Adams says she now worries about the possibility of a pardon for Rhodes if Trump returns to the White House.

Rhodes will be sentenced sometime within the next 90 days. His attorney says he will appeal the verdict.

