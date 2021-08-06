The Centers for Disease Control has launched a new, more targeted version of the eviction moratorium that specifically addresses the once-again rising cases of COVID-19, in light of the delta variant. This comes amid anxiety surrounding the previous eviction moratorium, which expired July 31, and vocal concern from Democrats and housing advocates.

"The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads."

Here's what we know about the new eviction moratorium.

Who Does the New Eviction Moratorium Protect?

The new eviction moratorium, like the previous one installed to address the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, protects those experiencing financial hardship and are unable to pay rent. Both were also meant to stop the tenant from losing their homes, entering group living facilities and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19 as a result.

However, the new eviction moratorium issued by the CDC only applies to counties “counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2” in light of the highly transmittable delta variant. Those familiar with the details estimate that approximately 80% of all U.S. counties and 90% of the total U.S. population will be covered under the new guidelines, both CNN and Politico reported.

How Long Will the New Eviction Moratorium Last?

The CDC’s eviction moratorium will last 60 days, expiring on October 3.

“This really just provides benefits for renters on a short-term basis,” Managing Editor Brian Carberry, of Rent.com, told Inside Edition Digital. “The moratorium only delays the inevitable for a lot of people who owe tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and have no realistic way to pay it back.”

Carberry, whose team has done extensive reporting on the eviction bans, found in July that nearly half of renters across the United States are behind on payments. Carberry said he fears that when the stop-measures do expire, it will launch “a tsunami of evictions,” putting pressure on the system at large.

Why Does It Matter That the Eviction Moratorium Was Issued by the CDC and Not the Biden Administration?

While the previous eviction moratorium was launched by the Biden Administration, this one was issued by the CDC, meaning its focus is on COVID-19 transmission rates, rather than renters’ needs, Carberry explained.

Therefore, it is possible that renters who qualify for the moratorium now may not qualify during the whole period of the extension.

“As of the latest CDC guidance, this covers the vast majority of the South and most major metropolitan areas,” he said. “However, these counties and rates of transmission could change over the next few months, so renters who are protected now may not be in the future, and vice versa.”

His concern is also with the landlords who are left unable to find new residents who can pay rent.

“A better long-term solution is still needed,” he said, suggesting a more efficient allocation of rental assistance funds.

Until that happens, though, Carberry suggests renters struggling with payment try to work out a deal with their landlords or reach out to federal or local assistance funds. “The majority of landlords and property managers have been working with renters impacted by the pandemic to provide rent payment plans or rent deferrals,” he said.

Related Stories