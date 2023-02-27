The ex-husband and former in-laws of slain model Abby Choi were charged with murder Monday in connection with her gruesome death, which has captivated Hong Kong since the popular socialite and social media influencer was reported missing last week.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, were charged with murder Monday in a court appearance. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, 63, was charged with perverting the course of justice, according to local media.

They are being held without bail and have not entered pleas.

The details surrounding Choi's killing are horrific. The 28-year-old and mother of four was reported missing Wednesday. On Friday, parts of her body were found at a house in the city’s rural Tai Po district, police said. A meat grinder and electric saw were also discovered, along with minced human flesh, police said.

On Sunday, investigators identified a skull, several ribs and hair, believed to be Choi’s, in a stainless steel soup pot, authorities said. Her legs were found in a refrigerator, police said.

"Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks," said Hong Kong Police Superintendent Alan Chung.

Her ex-husband was arrested Saturday on ferry pier, police said. His parents and brother had been arrested Friday.

Cho had 119,000 Instagram followers and was famous for attending premires and social events in stunning couture gowns. Her last entry was Feb. 19, when she posted her new photo on the cover of magazine L'Officiel Monaco.

Choi's disappearance mesmerized Hong Kong, as grisly details surfaced in local media. Thousands left messages of sympathy on her social media sites.

The investigation continues, with some body parts, including Choi's hands, still missing. The next court hearing was scheduled for May 8 as authorities search for additional remains, according to local media.

