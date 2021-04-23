Explosion at Gender Reveal Party Shakes a New Hampshire Town
Individuals who brought the explosive thought they detonated it in an area that was safe.
A large explosion at a gender-reveal party rocked a New Hampshire town. Authorities in Kingston received a call around 7 p.m. on Tuesday about a large explosion at a Torromeo Industries quarry. When officers arrived, they found that it had been caused by 80 lbs. of Tannerite, an explosive used in firearm practice, according to a press released obtained by People.
The partygoers decided to detonate the explosive in an area that thought was safe.
"Obviously, depending on the amount (of explosives) they were using, it could be extremely dangerous," Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. told The Union Leader.
The blast was “earth shaking,” residents told WBTS.
"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives near the quarry, told the outlet. "It knocked pictures off our walls.”
"It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes],” her husband, Matt Taglieri, added.
It’s unclear if any charges will be filed in connection with the incident, but the Kingston Police Department is still investigating. The individual who detonated the Tannerite is working with authorities, they said.
