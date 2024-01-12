In the wake of the incident aboard an Alaska Airlines flight when a door plug blew off the plane in midair, the Federal Aviation Administration is warning parents not to hold their babies in their lap on flights.

“The safest place for your child is in an approved restraint system or device, not in your lap,’ the FAA says.

Three babies were on board when the door plug blew off the plane.

Babies fly for free if they do not have their own seats, leading many parents to choose to hold them on their laps during flights. However, the FAA says saving money on an extra ticket is not worth the risk to a child.

The safest way to travel by plane with a baby is to have them in a car seat approved for use in an aircraft, according to the FAA.

“You really wanna make sure that you are strapped in and have your child in the safest place possible,” pediatrician Dr. Cori Cross tells Inside Edition.