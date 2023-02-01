Distraught relatives and outraged activists are demanding answers after a double amputee was shot to death by police in Los Angeles County.

Anthony Lowe Jr. was shot several times by Huntington Park Police officers answering a call last week about a man who had been stabbed by another man in a wheelchair, authorities said. Lowe brandished a knife and threatened officers, police said.

On Monday, family members and community activists demonstrated outside Huntington Park Police headquarters.

"They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs," said mother Dorothy Lowe. "They do need to do something about it."

Ellakenyada Gorum, the victim's cousin, sobbed. "He was loved," she said. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?" said as she sobbed. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?"

Lowe was having a mental health episode when confronted by police, his family said. Grainy cellphone video shot by a bystander and posted on social media appears to show officers with guns drawn approaching Lowe, who they said was holding a knife, as he falls from his wheelchair then tries to get away on his amputated limbs.

His family said Lowe's legs had been amputated at the knees.

"You guys knew your lives wasn't in danger," Gorum said. "He's running on his limbs, how cold-hearted could they be?"

The Huntington Park Police Department did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

