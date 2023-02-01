Family Demands Answers After Double Amputee Is Shot Dead by California Police: 'He Was Loved'
Distraught family demands answers after Los Angeles County police shoot to death double amputee who used a wheelchair.
Distraught relatives and outraged activists are demanding answers after a double amputee was shot to death by police in Los Angeles County.
Anthony Lowe Jr. was shot several times by Huntington Park Police officers answering a call last week about a man who had been stabbed by another man in a wheelchair, authorities said. Lowe brandished a knife and threatened officers, police said.
On Monday, family members and community activists demonstrated outside Huntington Park Police headquarters.
"They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs," said mother Dorothy Lowe. "They do need to do something about it."
Ellakenyada Gorum, the victim's cousin, sobbed. "He was loved," she said. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?" said as she sobbed. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?"
Lowe was having a mental health episode when confronted by police, his family said. Grainy cellphone video shot by a bystander and posted on social media appears to show officers with guns drawn approaching Lowe, who they said was holding a knife, as he falls from his wheelchair then tries to get away on his amputated limbs.
His family said Lowe's legs had been amputated at the knees.
"You guys knew your lives wasn't in danger," Gorum said. "He's running on his limbs, how cold-hearted could they be?"
The Huntington Park Police Department did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Memphis Fire Dept. Terminates Paramedics Who Saw Tyre Nichols Writhing in Pain After Fatal Police BeatingCrime
North Carolina Woman Dives Into Freezing River With 'Turbulent Current' to Save Drowning Mini PoodleAnimals
Alec Baldwin Charged With 2 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting of Halyna HutchinsCrime
A Georgia Teen Is in the ICU After He Was Shot in the Head While Taking Out the TrashCrime
Boy Accidentally Ends Up in Another Country in Shipping Container During Game of Hide and SeekOffbeat
Benjamin Foster, Wanted for Kidnapping and Torture, Using Dating Apps to Hunt Victims, Police SayCrime