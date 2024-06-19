Family 'Grossed Out and Disgusted' to Find Entire Canada Home Covered in Caterpillars

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:29 AM PDT, June 19, 2024

A Canadian family came home to a shocking discovery.

They found their entire house covered in caterpillars.

"I was grossed out and disgusted with them because it was not something we were prepared to see," homeowner Alicia Pirie tells Inside Edition.

The incident occurred in Ontario, Canada, where experts say these kinds of caterpillar infestations happen once every decade.

"This year was unexpected and so quick to come on that it was not something we could prepare for," Pirie says.

Caterpillars may look scary, but they are harmless.

