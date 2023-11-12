A 29-year-old California woman went to Guatemala on a yoga trip and vanished without a trace. Three weeks after her disappearance, her family is speaking out.

Nancy Ng, 29, took one last video during her week-long trip before she went missing on her kayak.

The family of Nancy Ng is frustrated about the lack of information coming from others who were at the yoga retreat.

Elaine and Lee Beal are the owners of Kayak Guatemala. They rented out their kayaks to Ng and the nine other tourists in her group.

They shared a photo with Inside Edition taken as the kayakers headed out on Lake Atitlan, considered one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

An hour later, the tourists returned, but not Ng.

Ng had apparently decided to kayak deeper into the lake with another tourist.

“We assume that she wanted to swim out of the kayak. If you stand up or even get out of your kayak, it automatically pushes away from you,” Elaine says.

The tourist who was with Ng has allegedly declined to say what happened or speak to Ng’s grieving family.

“It just seems more odd that as time passes and this person, the survivor, may have certainly seen the news and knows what is going on and has not, even now, disclosed any information,” Elaine says.

Elaine and Lee tell Inside Edition did not have the opportunity to talk to the other kayakers on the day of Ng’s disappearance because they were ushered away. They say the kayakers did not pay their bill.

Search and rescue teams, paid for by Ng’s family, are looking for her in the deep blue waters.

Ng’s siblings, Jonathan and Nicky, want answers to what happened to their sister.

“Your first thought is, is it a potential drowning? But then the question comes, if it is a drowning and nothing nefarious was done, why aren’t witnesses coming forward,” Nicky says. “We do know there are people that saw what happened, they haven’t come forward.”

Ng’s family is speaking out in hopes that someone may have information they can share that will lead to her being found.