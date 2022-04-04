New York Mayor Eric Adams is speaking out about gun violence after the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.



“This story just strikes at the heart of the trauma in our city and in our country,” Adams said.



Kade Lewin was caught in the crossfire as he sat in the car eating takeout with his family. A hail of bullets struck the car. Kade was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.



Adams held up a pair of Kade’s shoes and met with the family Monday.

“This violence, this gun action, must be stopped. It is way too much,” Kade’s aunt said at the press conference.



The family urged anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

Meanwhile, Sacramento police are on the manhunt for suspects who opened fire in the downtown area, killing six people.

“It’s the largest mass shooting in our city's history,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “But the truth of the matter is that this is a national phenomenon.”

So far, police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in the connection with the mass shooting.

There was also another act of violence in New York, when police say a 72-year-old tourist was intentionally tripped by a homeless man.

Cyndi Gradwell was visiting the city with her two daughters to see the new Broadway production of “Funny Girl.” She suffered a black eye and cracked teeth in the incident.

