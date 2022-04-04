Family of Kade Lewin, 12-Year-Old Brooklyn Boy Slain in Crossfire, Meets With NYC Mayor
“This story just strikes at the heart of the trauma in our city and in our country,” Mayor Eric Adams said. Meanwhile, Sacramento police are on the manhunt for suspects who opened fire in the downtown area, killing six people.
New York Mayor Eric Adams is speaking out about gun violence after the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.
“This story just strikes at the heart of the trauma in our city and in our country,” Adams said.
Kade Lewin was caught in the crossfire as he sat in the car eating takeout with his family. A hail of bullets struck the car. Kade was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Adams held up a pair of Kade’s shoes and met with the family Monday.
“This violence, this gun action, must be stopped. It is way too much,” Kade’s aunt said at the press conference.
The family urged anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.
Meanwhile, Sacramento police are on the manhunt for suspects who opened fire in the downtown area, killing six people.
“It’s the largest mass shooting in our city's history,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “But the truth of the matter is that this is a national phenomenon.”
So far, police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in the connection with the mass shooting.
There was also another act of violence in New York, when police say a 72-year-old tourist was intentionally tripped by a homeless man.
Cyndi Gradwell was visiting the city with her two daughters to see the new Broadway production of “Funny Girl.” She suffered a black eye and cracked teeth in the incident.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'Entertainment
Bodycam Video Released in Florida Police Shooting of Daniel Knight, Man Killed at Niece's Wedding ReceptionCrime
Virginia State Police Race to Get Anti-Venom to Man Bitten by His Deadly African Pet Viper Snake: OfficialsHuman Interest
Bruce Willis Reportedly Struggled With Cognitive Symptoms for Years on Film SetsEntertainment
Chris Rock Says He's 'Still Processing' Oscars Incident as Academy Claims Will Smith Was Asked to LeaveEntertainment