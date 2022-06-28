The family of missing Utah farmer, Dylan Rounds, is now offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who may know where he is or can provide information that can lead to his whereabouts.

Rounds’ mother, Candice Cooley, confirmed the reward in a Facebook post on June 26.

Rounds, 19, last spoke with his grandmother over the phone on May 28 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to ABC4, Cooley has grown frustrated with the lack of progress made in the investigation.

“Stuff like this doesn't happen without people knowing,” Cooley told the news outlet. “They’re just not talking. Somebody tell us something. We have no direction right now.”

The reward for information about Rounds increased from $20,000 to $100,000. “We are begging you to come forward,” the post wrote.

“Somebody knows and it’s more than one somebody,” Cooley told ABC4. “I think it’s multiple people that know what happened to Dylan, but nobody’s talking.”

On June 23, the FBI joined the search for Rounds. An FBI spokesperson confirmed to East Idaho News that they are aiding Box Elder County deputies.

“Somebody is finally listening,” Cooley told ABC4.

East Idaho News reported that Rounds’ family went to his newly bought farming land on May 30, having grown worried about being unable to contact him. When Rounds wasn’t there, they called the police and Box Elder County Search & Rescue.

Rounds' boots were found 100 yards away from his grain truck and detectives told Cooley that they found a spot of blood on them.

The young farmer’s truck was also found. According to Cooley, it seemed to oddly have been power-washed.

ABC4 reported that there was a man who was bloody that asked Dylan for a ride just days before his disappearance. The outlet said Cooley doesn't think the man had anything to do with his disappearance though it is unknown if authorities cleared the man.

The man, a fugitive from Montana, is currently being held in Davis County Jail, according to ABC4.

Dylan's family is requesting that anybody with knowledge of his disappearance get in touch with them via Facebook. Information can also be sent through the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

