The grieving parents of a 12-year-old Las Vegas student say their daughter died by suicide because of constant bullying at her school, according to reports.

Flora Martinez, a sixth grader at Duane D. Keller Middle School, took her life on May 7, New York Post reported.

Flora’s parents, Alice Martinez and Joshua Parker, spoke to KSNV about their daughter and the tragedy and her mother says, “I had to send my daughter to go to hell every day. But she didn't deserve that.”

The distraught parents say their daughter was bullied the entire school year at Keller Middle School and they say they requested an emergency school transfer that the Clark County School District denied, KSNV reported.

"Almost every day after picking her up from school, a lot of times she didn't want to talk," her father told KSNV. "Or she would tell me, 'I had a problem with this girl and her group of friends. They're constantly trying to fight me.'

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to both Keller Middle School and the Clark County School District superintendent for comment on this and has not heard back.

The parents also said that the bullying started right from the get-go of this current 2023-2024 school year, New York Post reported.

“At that point, I already had her out of school for two weeks because of all the incidents. Just that short amount of time into the school year,” Martinez told KSNV.

The parents say the bullying allegedly intensified once Flora returned to school and got worse for their daughter and her mental health, New York Post reported.

“This wasn’t just one incident that happened, and you know, she decided to take her life. This was months and months and months of bullying that built up, and finally, she just couldn’t take it no more,” Parker told KSNV.

The upset parents told KSNV that in the days leading to Flora's funeral, they saw the vitriol she got on social media.

"These kids made remarks after she passed away. Afterward, they still were not satisfied," Parker told KSNV.

The parents shared one of the messages they saw on social media to KSNV, which read, "Like I'm even though she's dead. It makes me the happiest person in the world. She's resting I can't wait to see her and how so I can stomp on her head.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Her mother eulogized her daughter on the GoFundMe page, “She was only 12 and had been struggling with bullying for most of the school year. Keller Middle School did nothing to stop the bullying, the abuse, the pain. Our baby was bullied from the second week of school til her last day alive, when she completed a suicide in her bedroom, right before dinner.

“There's nothing that can take the pain away. But if you're reading this and love a teenager, give them a hug for our family. Tell them you love them. And check their damn social media.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Alice Martinez for comment and has not heard back.