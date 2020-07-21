Famous Nelson Mandela Impersonator Dies of Coronavirus Day After Mandela’s 102nd Birthday

A South African Nelson Mandela impersonator has died of coronavirus the day after Mandela Day, which celebrates Madiba’s life and legacy on what would have been his 102nd birthday.

Ayanda Mbatyothi, who had a resemblance to the former South African president and made a living impersonating him, died of Covid-19 on Sunday. He was 46.

His wife confirmed the news to South African outlet News24 Monday.

Mbatyothi, who appeared in Leon Schuster's 2005 film “Mama Jack,” was often seen in public with a beaming smile, waving at people and playfully impersonating the civil rights icon.

Mandela’s political party, the ANC, even invited him to election campaigns to entertain and attract supporters during the years.

Mbatyothi is survived by his wife of eight years and a son aged 23 and two daughters aged 12 and 10.

“Just like Madiba, my husband loved children very much and the citizens of this country. He was really Madiba. He had the spirit of Madiba,” his wife told News24.

RELATED STORIES

They Know South Africa’s Struggle. They Say America Has a ‘Silent Apartheid.’

Meghan and Harry Share Sweet Kiss in South Africa

South African Beer Company Brews With Hemp Instead of Hops