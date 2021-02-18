Father Admits to Beating His 18-Month-Old to Death at His Hawaii Home, Police Say

Kytana Ancog was just 18 months old when she was reported missing from her Hawaii home earlier this month. Her body is still missing but after talking with police, her father allegedly admitted that he beat his daughter to death, according to several reports. The young girl was last seen alive Jan. 31 after her mother left her with her father, Travis Rodrigues, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

A week later, the toddler was presumed dead. Her body has still not been found.

Rodrigues, 40, was allegedly high on methamphetamine on or around Feb. 4 when he allegedly hit, shook and squeezed his daughter and then allegedly put her body in a duffel bag, according to court documents cited by HawaiiNewsNow, Star Adviser and the San Francisco Chronicle.

A witness told police that they saw Rodrigues leaving the toddler bloodied and bruised after slapping and kicking her, court documents read.

Her father then allegedly went to meet a friend, Scott Carter, 48, who agreed to drive Rodrigues to another home. Rodrigues reportedly told police that after getting dropped off, Carter drove off with the girl's body still in the car, Hawaii News Now reported.

Rodrigues was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with second-degree murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Carter has also been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and is being held on $1 million bail. They both appeared in court Tuesday.

"At this time our family would like to say thank you for all your prayers and words of encouragement that have been extended to us in this very trying and heartbreaking time. We are devastated to hear the details of what happened to Kytana on February 4th," the family said in a statement to KITV. "If anyone knows where Kytana is, please come forward so we can bring her home and lay our sweet baby girl to rest."

RELATED STORIES

Oklahoma Father Kills Himself and His 2 Teenage Daughters in Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Colorado Animal Rights Attorney Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman in Murder-for-Hire Plot

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to 1996 Rape and Murder of Angie Dodge Decades After Innocent Man's Conviction