Oklahoma Father Kills Himself and His 2 Teenage Daughters in Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say

An Oklahoma father killed two of his teenage daughters and then turned the gun on himself in the double murder-suicide on Tuesday, police said.

David Kaser, 56, fatally shot his two daughters, Clarissa Kaser, 19, and Crystal “Grey” Kayser, 14, before killing himself, according to a news release from police Sandy Spring Oklahoma Police Department Captain Todd Enzbrenner, the Tulsa World reported.

Officers went to the home in the 3900 block of South Walnut Creek Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after the girls' mother, who was at work about 20 minutes away, called the police, Enzbrenner said Tuesday at the scene. Enzbrenner said the woman said she'd been on the phone with her husband, who had threatened to kill the two girls and himself, and she asked police to check on them.

When she arrived, he said, she gave them permission to go inside but then told them that when she had been on the phone with her husband, she'd heard what sounded like a gunshot. She told police that he then said, "How do you like that?” At that point, police officers went inside and found the man and the two girls dead, Enzbrenner said, adding that they also found a handgun, Tulsa World reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the teenagers were shot once each before Kaser shot himself with the same gun, police said Wednesday.

Investigators have determined a motive for the shootings and indicated that the family was aware but police but will not release the information to the public, KTUL reported.

Clarissa was a recent graduate of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, while Crystal was a ninth-grader at nearby Clyde Boyd Middle School, People Magazine reported.

A GoFundMe page was created by the victims' brother, Kenan, to help pay for the funerals costs. In the post, he wrote that father had "multiple debts" that his mother would now be legally responsible for.

RELATED STORIES

Maine Woman Killed by Longtime Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide 3 Years After Her Parents Died in Same Manner

Family of 4 From Quiet Pennsylvania Suburb Found Dead in Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Family of Boy, 11, Who Died After Shooting Himself During Zoom Class Say It Was Not a Suicide