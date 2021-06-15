Father's Day Gift Guide: Presents for the Techy DIY Dads
A gift guide for all the dads, uncles, grandfathers and father figures who get a kick out of handy gadget.
May has come and gone and Mother's Day has, too. But now June has arrived and Father's Day will be here before we know it.
Here is a useful list of gift ideas that will make your granddad, a brother who just became a dad, uncle, or a father figure in your life feel loved when June 20 rolls around.
This one is for the doers of the household. For the tech nerds looking for the newest gadget. The one who will climb a ladder to the roof in a lightning storm when the cable cuts out. The one who likes to jam out to music in the shower. For the couch potato. For the one with a green thumb and a knack for home makeovers.
For the sake of convenience, many of the items are from Amazon but an assortment of retailers are some Father's Day deals and ideas also included for anyone who might need inspiration.
Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa ($60)
Shop on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro ($197)
Shop on Amazon
Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($29)
Shop on Amazon
Sofa Essentials Side Pocket ($23)
Shop on Uncommon Goods
Wireless Charging Station ($20)
Shop on Amazon
Kikkerland Hammer ($15)
Shop on Amazon
Felco Hand Pruner ($58)
Shop on Amazon
Customized JBL Speakers (Starting From $71)
Shop on JBL
Cordless Screwdriver ($19)
Shop on Amazon
Smart Home Security Camera ($30)
Shop on Amazon
Home Depot Items on Sale for Father's Day
NASA Interactive Robot
Normally $35, Macy’s will offer 25% off with code DAD from June 16-22
Bookshelf Speakers ($137)
Dashboard Camera ($46)
Beats By Dre ($170)
