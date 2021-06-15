Father's Day Gift Guide: Presents for the Techy DIY Dads | Inside Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide: Presents for the Techy DIY Dads

Shopping
Photo of father with his son making measurements on a plank of wood
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:33 AM PDT, June 15, 2021
A gift guide for all the dads, uncles, grandfathers and father figures who get a kick out of handy gadget.

May has come and gone and Mother's Day has, too. But now June has arrived and Father's Day will be here before we know it. 

Here is a useful list of gift ideas that will make your granddad, a brother who just became a dad, uncle, or a father figure in your life feel loved when June 20 rolls around.

This one is for the doers of the household. For the tech nerds looking for the newest gadget. The one who will climb a ladder to the roof in a lightning storm when the cable cuts out. The one who likes to jam out to music in the shower. For the couch potato. For the one with a green thumb and a knack for home makeovers.

For the sake of convenience, many of the items are from Amazon but an assortment of retailers are some Father's Day deals and ideas also included for anyone who might need inspiration.

Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa ($60)

Getty Images

Shop on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro ($197)

Getty Images

Shop on Amazon

Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($29)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Sofa Essentials Side Pocket ($23)

Amazon.com

Shop on Uncommon Goods

Wireless Charging Station ($20)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Kikkerland Hammer ($15)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Felco Hand Pruner ($58)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Customized JBL Speakers (Starting From $71)

Getty Images

Shop on JBL

Cordless Screwdriver ($19)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Smart Home Security Camera ($30)

Getty Images

Shop on Amazon

Home Depot Items on Sale for Father's Day 

Home Depot

 

Shop on Home Depot

NASA Interactive Robot 

Macys.com

Normally $35, Macy’s will offer 25% off with code DAD from June 16-22

Shop on Macy's

Bookshelf Speakers ($137)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Dashboard Camera ($46)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Beats By Dre ($170)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

