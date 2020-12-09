FBI Joins Investigation of Casey Goodson Jr.'s Shooting Death by Ohio Deputy Who Was Looking for Someone Else

The FBI has joined an investigation into the killing of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black Ohio man shot to death by a sheriff's deputy who was searching for someone else, authorities said.

Goodson, 23, was killed last week by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade, who was searching for a fugitive as part of a U.S. Marshals Office task force, police said. Details of the shooting widely differ, and Goodson was not the person Meade was seeking, police said.

Goodson's family said he was returning from a dentist appointment and was carrying Subway sandwiches for his family. Authorities said Goodson waved a gun at Meade while driving down a street and refused to drop it when Meade told him to outside Goodson's Columbus home.

U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin said at a press conference last Friday that Meade then fired at Goodson.

But family attorney Sean Walton disputed that account. "Casey had the screen door open and his keys in the door and Deputy Jason Meade fired shots at Casey," Walton told ABC News Tuesday. "He fell into the house, where he lay in his kitchen."

Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, told the network, "What I believe in my heart happened is that Casey was murdered in cold blood for being a Black man."

The young man died from “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso,” according to a preliminary autopsy released by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. His family says he was shot in the back, and collapsed on his kitchen floor in front of his grandmother and two children.

Meade recovered a gun from the scene, the U.S. Marshals Office said, but did not say where it was found. Goodson had a licensed gun, his family said.

The coroner's preliminary report labeled Goodson's death a homicide. A final finding won't be issued for three to four months, the medical examiner's office said. The office declined to provide further details, including how many times Goodson had been shot.

The Ohio attorney general’s office normally investigates shootings involving law enforcement, but officials said this week they would not take over the case because they weren't notified until three days after the shooting. By that time, the office said, the scene had been already been cleared and witnesses had been interviewed.

The Columbus Police Department issued a statement Sunday saying they would investigate whether Meade, a 17-year sheriff's office veteran, was legally justified in the shooting.

Meade was not equipped with a body camera, authorities said, and no surveillance video of the shooting has been located. Columbus police said they would be releasing no further information about the case as the investigation proceeded.

David M. DeVillers, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said Tuesday his office was reviewing the shooting with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, the FBI’s Cincinnati office and the Columbus police.

Investigators will “review the facts and circumstances of the killing of Mr. Goodson" and “take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights laws were violated," he said.

Meade has not spoken publicly about the shooting. He is currently not on duty, the sheriff's department said, and is awaiting questioning by Columbus police.

RELATED STORIES

Kentucky Police Officer Sues Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend for Shooting Him During Raid

Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From the Waist Down After Police Shooting, Father Says

Former Officer in Rayshard Brooks Shooting Death Sues Mayor and Police Chief Over His Firing