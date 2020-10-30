Kentucky Police Officer Sues Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend for Shooting Him During Raid

A Louisville police officer who alleges he was shot by Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night she was killed is now countersuing Walker for the shooting.

Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly alleges in his lawsuit that Walker assaulted him and caused him emotional distress when he opened fire on police during the March 13 raid of Taylor’s Louisville home. He is requesting a jury trial as well as damages and attorney fees, according to reports.

"Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker," Mattingly attorney Kent Wicker told BuzzFeed News. "He's entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him.”

Walker initially filed a lawsuit over the summer against several Kentucky officials, saying he opened fire on police in self defense because he believed they were intruders and he didn’t hear them announce themselves on the night of Taylor’s killing.

Authorities said they identified themselves, despite the “no-knock” warrant. Police said the officers were “immediately” met by gunfire when they entered Taylor and Walker's home, at which point they returned fire. Walker called 911 during the ordeal and he was informed he'd shot an officer.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charges were later dropped. In September, Taylor’s estate reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the city for $12 million in damages

Attorney Steve Romines, who represents Walker, told BuzzFeed News that the lawsuit is “the latest in a cycle of police aggression, deflection of responsibility, and obstruction of the facts in what is an obvious coverup.”

"If Kenny can be sued for defending himself, make no mistake, all lawful gun owners’ rights are at risk. And that should scare everyone," Romines said. "We intend to defend Kenny — once again — from baseless charges intended to harm, intimidate, and cover up the events of March 13, 2020.”

Mattingly said on the night of Taylor's death he knocked multiple times on Taylor’s door and then said it was the police despite Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and 11 neighbors who say they never heard the police announce themselves.

"We expected that Breonna was going to be there by herself. That's why we gave her so much time. And in my opinion that was a mistake," Mattingly, 47, told Strahan.

