FBI Looking for Stolen Cheese Clock, Which They Say Is a Work of Art

The FBI office in Chicago is looking for an interesting work of art that led to them tweeting about it Friday morning. The FBI is seeking the public's help in finding a clock that looks like a block of cheese with ceramic mice around it.

The FBI Chicago tweeted Friday morning for citizens to come forward with tips if they have any information about the missing clock. Not much information was given about when and where it was swiped.

However, they did have some fun in their tweet.

“This mouse and cheese clock is missing,” they wrote. “We think it's pretty gouda, so we're a little blue. Submitting a tip about stolen art is easy brie-sy.”

It is also unclear how much this unique clock is worth but it clearly is important enough for the FBI to be looking for it.

The FBI says on their website that “Art and cultural property crime—which includes theft, fraud, looting, and trafficking across state and international lines—is a looming criminal enterprise with estimated losses in the billions of dollars annually.”

In 2004, the FBI created the Art Crime Team, which is comprised of 20 special agents based out of Washington, D.C.

“Art Crime Team agents receive specialized training in art and cultural property investigations and assist in art related investigations worldwide in cooperation with foreign law enforcement officials and FBI legal attaché offices.The U.S. Department of Justice provides special trial attorneys to the Art Crime Team for prosecutive support,” they said, “Since its inception, the Art Crime Team has recovered more than 15,000 items valued at over $800 million.”

Anyone with tips or info on the stolen mouse and cheese clock is urged to contact the FBI via their tips website.

