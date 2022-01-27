The FBI in Los Angeles is on the lookout for the man they are calling the “Green Gaiter Bandit,” who is wanted in connection with 14 bank robberies or attempts in Southern California, CBS News reported.

The unknown assailant was given his nickname based on a green face and neck covering he is seen wearing in some surveillance images during his criminal activity, CBS News reported.

The FBI posted images of the “Green Gaiter Bandit” on Twitter in hopes to get the public involved in catching the criminal.

“An unidentified white male suspect known as the “Green Gaiter” Bandit is believed to have robbed or attempted to rob at least 14 banks in #Orange County & #SouthBayLosAngeles County cities wearing various gaiters since October 2021. Please call 3104776565 w/tips. #WantedWednesday,” they wrote.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be a white male with grey hair who is about six feet tall, between 50 and 60 years old and wears "a variation of workwear-style clothing,” as well as his now infamous gaiter face covering.

The FBI also listed where he has robbed or attempted to on their website, including instances on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve:

• January 21, 2022, Wells Fargo 1396 North Rose Drive Placentia (attempt)

• January 20, 2022, Wells Fargo 2170 Harbor Costa Mesa (attempt)

• January 10, 2022, Chase 1310 West Artesia Gardena

• January 7, 2022, U.S. Bank 25972 Muirlands Boulevard Mission Viejo

• December 31, 2021, Wells Fargo 2300 Harbor Boulevard Costa Mesa

• December 31, 2021, Chase 2121 Torrance Boulevard Torrance

• December 30, 2021, Wells Fargo 9971 Adams Avenue Huntington Beach

• December 24, 2021, Wells Fargo 2300 Harbor Boulevard Costa Mesa (attempt)

• December 23, 2021, Wells Fargo 1403 Sartori Torrance

• December 17, 2021, Wells Fargo 2970 Harbor Boulevard Costa Mesa

• December 3, 2021, Chase 2970 Harbor Boulevard Costa Mesa

• December 3, 2021, Chase 21502 Brookhurst Boulevard Huntington Beach (attempt)

• October 30, 2021, Chase Bank 21502 Brookhurst Boulevard Huntington Beach

• October 11, 2021, Union Bank 911 North Harbor Fullerton (attempt)

According to the FBI, the suspect typically approaches a teller and either passes a note or makes a verbal demand, or both. After getting what he wants, the FBI says he flees on foot.

If anyone has information about the identity or the whereabouts of the Green Gaiter Bandit, please contact law enforcement. In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the FBI can be reached at (310) 477-6565.

The FBI says they are working with the Huntington Beach Police Department; the Costa Mesa Police Department; the Orange County Sheriff’s Department; the Gardena Police Department; the Placentia Police Department, and the Torrance Police Department.

