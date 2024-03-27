FBI Raid of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Los Angeles Mansion Captured in Newly-Released Video

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, March 27, 2024

Agents searched for evidence in the rapper’s home in connection with sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations.

Video from inside musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Los Angeles mansion as it was being raided by Homeland Security has recently been released. The raid occurred as the celebrity is being investigated in connection to human trafficking.

Authorities raided Comb’s office, went through a safe, drawers of a night table and his daughter’s bedrooms, video obtained by TMZ shows. 

Agents searched for evidence in connection with sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations. 

Combs’ lawyer is calling the searches “a gross overuse of military-level force. Nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

Federal agents were seen wearing helmets, carrying guns and arriving in military-grade vehicles.

Combs’ two sons were handcuffed and later released without charges.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Comb’s lawyer said.

Former NYPD detective Derek Parker, who is assigned to the Rap Intelligence Bureau and was called the Hip-Hop Cop, believes the current investigation into Combs may be the most serious crisis the musician has ever faced. The investigation into Combs was launched after a civil lawsuit by singer Cassie, Comb’s former girlfriend, accused him of being abusive.

After Cassie’s accusation, other alleged instances of abuse by the rapper surfaced.

Another of Comb’s ex-girlfriends, Gina Huynh, said the rapper stomped on her.

Attention has also been focused on Brendon Paul, an associate of Combs, who was arrested Monday for drug possession.  In a lawsuit, Paul was described as Combs’ drug and arms "mule."

Combs has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

