Fed-Up Flight Attendant Claps Back at Unruly Passengers 'Who Made Flight a Living Hell'

A flight attendant has had it with unruly passengers and he’s making it known: “Shame on the passengers who have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants,” he told the plane.

The trouble started when the American Airlines flight to Charlotte was diverted to Raleigh, where it sat on the tarmac for three hours. One passenger became difficult after being told he needed to keep his mask on.

“My mask is on. What do you want me to do?” the passenger said.

“The first thing I need you to do is listen to me,” the flight attendant said.

“I’m listening,” the passenger said.

Then another passenger called the flight attendant a "drama queen.”

“I have worked my butt off this entire flight, to be called a drama queen. We are going back to the gate,” the flight attendant said.

“We've been delayed here. We have catered to you the entire flight. We do it because we love this job. But the fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things that we cannot control, it is disgusting,” he continued.

Musician Brent Underwood recorded the incident on his phone.

“They were absolutely awesome. It was a stressful situation for everyone. I cannot commend them enough for how they handled it,” Underwood told Inside Edition.

American Airlines tells Inside Edition they expect their passengers to treat each other and their staff with respect.

