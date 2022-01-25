Happy birthday, Fiona! The famous hippo is already five years old.

She was thrust in the spotlight when she was born prematurely at 29 pounds.

That's 25 pounds lighter than her species' previous lowest recorded birth weight.

She pushed through and is now a healthy and hungry hippo.

To celebrate her big day at the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona was treated to a cake, which she gobbled down with the help of some friends.

And in a fitting tribute for an animal beloved everywhere, there's also a new children's book called "Happy Birthday, Fiona."

Related Stories