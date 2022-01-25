Fiona the Hippo Celebrates Her 5th Birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
Fiona, who lives in the Cincinnati Zoo, is quite the celebrity. She even has a book written about her.
Happy birthday, Fiona! The famous hippo is already five years old.
She was thrust in the spotlight when she was born prematurely at 29 pounds.
That's 25 pounds lighter than her species' previous lowest recorded birth weight.
She pushed through and is now a healthy and hungry hippo.
To celebrate her big day at the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona was treated to a cake, which she gobbled down with the help of some friends.
And in a fitting tribute for an animal beloved everywhere, there's also a new children's book called "Happy Birthday, Fiona."
