While millions of people use firepits safely year, gas and wood fire pits can explode in a flash, shooting flames and burning embers everywhere.

One Indiana family was getting ready to roast marshmallows over their fire pit last Halloween when there was a sudden eruption.

Laura Lopez says she and her kids are still traumatized by the incident.

"Next I know it just explodes," Lopez tells Inside Edition. "Never in my life had that happen to me."

Tom Baker says he was using gasoline while lighting a giant bonfire outside his home in Naples, Florida, when a massive fireball erupted, engulfing him in flames and burning 30% of his body.

"That was it, and it happened that fast," he tells Inside Edition. "And I got thrown all the way back to the building."

Baker says that unbeknownst to him at the time, workers had discarded paint thinner in the pile — making the explosion that much worse.

"Just the explosion itself was huge," Baker says. "Burned both legs and both my arms.

Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Lunn from the Madison Fire Department in Connecticut has some tips on how to use a fire pit safely, ahead of this weekend's 4th of July festivities.

The experienced firefighter tells Inside Edition that there should always be a distance of at least three feet between person and a fire pit.

He also talks about accelerants, and the use of these highly flammable chemicals on fires that appear to be dwindling or going out.

"It is absolutely never a good idea to throw any type of flammable liquid on your fire to accelerate it," says Lunn.

As for all those who plan to roast marshmallows with their kids over the weekend, Lunn has a few pointers.

"The most important tip is to make sure there's an adult there," Lunn says. "Make sure they have a good-size stick for their s'mores, a good three-feet long so they can maintain a safe distance."

He then adds: "You want to roast that marshmallow, not burn it. You don't want to flick it off and potentially burn someone else."



Lunn also says do not leave the fire unattended, always shut off the propane if it's a gas-fueled fire pit, and keep a garden hose, water bucket or fire extinguisher near the fire pit.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were more than 6000 visits to hospital emergency rooms because of fire pits or outdoor heaters in 2021.

