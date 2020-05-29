Fired Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested and Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death

The fired Minneapolis Police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck in video that ignited national protests has been arrested in the man's death, authorities said. John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced Friday that Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with Monday's death.

He is one of four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest that spurred days of fiery protests in Minnesota’s largest city. Chauvin is white and Floyd was black. Demands for Chauvin's arrest have raged since the video went viral.

Floyd, who was 46, died after being arrested after answering a call about a store customer using a counterfeit bill.

The video taken by onlookers shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd, who is handcuffed, cries out for his mother and that he cannot breathe.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Chauvin had been arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Additional charges may follow, he said.

"This is by far the fastest we've ever arrested a police officer," Freeman told reporters at a news conference.

Earlier Friday, Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said Floyd and Chauvin knew each other for several years because they worked security at the same night club.

Both men worked at El Nuevo Rodeo on Lake Street before their last encounter, she said.

“They were both bouncers at that restaurant for 17 years,” Jenkins told CNN. “So, Officer Chauvin, he knew George. They were co-workers for a really long time.”

RELATED STORIES

Videos of White Woman Calling Police on Black Birdwatcher, Fatal Arrest of Black Man Prompt Widespread Outrage

Officer at Center of George Floyd's Death Was Subject of Several Previous Complaints

4 Minneapolis Police Officers Fired in Wake of George Floyd Death as His Family Calls for Murder Charges