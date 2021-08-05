A former Spokane Police Department officer awaiting trial on rape charges has been arrested and charged with another alleged sexual assault, authorities said.

Nathan Nash, 38, was arrested Wednesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in Washington and charged with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment, the department said in a statement. He is being held without bail at the Spokane County Jail, according to online records.

His arrest followed a complaint from a woman who said she was raped by Nash in July 2019, while he was on duty as a police officer, the sheriff's statement said. The department investigated that complaint, which was forwarded by Spokane police for an independent review.

The woman said Nash responded to her apartment after she reported being assaulted by a neighbor, according to court documents, The Spokesman-Review said. Nash allegedly said he would return the next day to take photos of her injuries, the paper reported.

The next day, Nash returned, and that was when he allegedly raped the woman, the paper reported, citing court documents.

Nash was previously charged in 2019 with rape after a woman came forward to say she was assaulted by Nash in October after he came to follow-up on a domestic violence incident complaint she had made against her boyfriend. Nash was charged with second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct related to that alleged incident. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on his own recognizance pending trial, authorities said. He was later fired by the police department.

At the time, his lawyer said Nash denied any wrongdoing in that case.

An email sent Thursday by Inside Edition Digital to the attorney was not returned.

