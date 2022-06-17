Firefighters rescued a cat that got itself in quite the tricky situation.

On the morning of June 14, members of the Turkey Volunteer Fire department in North Carolina responded to a call about a cat being stuck in the hub of a wheel.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to safely remove the black and white kitty from the hole in the rim.

The team posted the incident with pictures on the department’s Facebook page. People commended the firefighters in the comments writing “great job guys,” and “thank you for saving this sweet kitten.”

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department says it is a 100% volunteer-run fire department.

Turkey is a small town with a population of around 300 residents.

