Firefighters in North Carolina Rescue Cat Stuck in Wheel Hub

Animals
two images next to each other, the left side of a cat stuck in the hole of a tire rim and on the right, a photo of the cat, wet, after it was pulled out of the hole.
Firefighters in North Carolina rescued a cat whose head was stuck in a tire rim.(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department)
By Ziyne Abdo
First Published: 10:01 AM PDT, June 17, 2022

This cat found itself in a … tricky situation.

Firefighters rescued a cat that got itself in quite the tricky situation.

On the morning of June 14, members of the Turkey Volunteer Fire department in North Carolina responded to a call about a cat being stuck in the hub of a wheel.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to safely remove the black and white kitty from the hole in the rim.

The team posted the incident with pictures on the department’s Facebook page. People commended the firefighters in the comments writing “great job guys,” and “thank you for saving this sweet kitten.”

The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department says it is a 100% volunteer-run fire department. 

Turkey is a small town with a population of around 300 residents. 

 

