Toddler Found Crying and Alone on NYC Street Corner Reunited With Family

Human Interest
Wandering toddler
The little boy was found Monday night.New York Police Department
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 12:44 PM PDT, June 14, 2022

The little boy was barefoot and alone when spotted by a good Samaritan who called police.

A crying, 2-year-old boy was found wandering barefoot in a New York City neighborhood late at night by a good Samaritan who scooped up the child and called police, authorities said.

The toddler was discovered about 11 p.m. Monday and taken to the New York Police Department's 43 Precinct, where he was reunited with his family Tuesday at 8 a.m. Earlier, police had asked for the public's help in identifying the child.

NYPD

The boy apparently walked out a door that was accidentally left open and began roaming his Bronx neighborhood, authorities said. No charges are expected to be filed in connection with the incident, police said.

The baby was in good health, authorities said.

Jamie Villanueva was driving to work when he said he saw the frightened child all by himself. When the little boy toddled across a street, narrowly missing being hit by a car, Villanueva stopped his vehicle and ran after him.

"Anything could have happened," Villanueva told the Bronx News12. "I'm just happy that wasn't the case with this kid."

