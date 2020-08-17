Missing Wisconsin Toddler Abigail Ladwig Found Safe With Cocker Spaniel After Night Lost in the Woods

A missing 3-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found safe and sound after spending the night in the woods with her trusty sidekick. Abby Ladwig wandered off, following the family's pet cocker spaniel, Peanut, and didn't come home, prompting her distraught mother to report her missing to the police.

Twenty four hours later, Abby and Peanut emerged from the treeline and walked into a neighbor's yard near her home in Sawyer County.

Little Abby was OK, just a little worse for wear and tear after spending a summer night in the open, sheriff's deputies said. She was dehydrated, scratched and covered in insect bites, but in overall good health after being checked by doctors at a local hospital.

"A special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and other agencies involved in the search for Abigail," Sheriff Doug Mrotek said in a statement.

Other residents brought supplies for the searchers.

"Thank you to all responders, volunteers who came out to search for Abby and the donations of food and water. It’s amazing how in times of need, we all come together for such an amazing outcome," said Pat Sanchez, a coordinator of Sawyer County Search and Rescue.

