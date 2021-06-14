Fireworks Set Off by Kids Burn Down Nearby Home as Neighbor Watches Helplessly
Homeowner Mark Tracy says the home had been in his family for 67 years. “How do you replace the memories that your grandparents had established?"
Illegal fireworks allegedly set off by two youngsters in the bushes ended up burning down the adjacent home as a distraught neighbor captured the harrowing ordeal on video.
“They’re losing everything!” the neighbor shouted as she watched helplessly from the street.
She desperately tried to warn first responders that someone might be inside.
“Please make sure Jeffrey is out. He sleeps in the back. Jeffrey sleeps in the back room. Oh my god,” she said.
Luckily, Jeffrey was running errands when the fire broke out. He was overcome with emotion while Inside Edition interviewed him.
“I have nothing. I lost everything,” he said.
The house was a total loss. Homeowner Mark Tracy says it has been in his family for 67 years.
“How do you replace the memories that your grandparents had established? That's gone,” Tracy said.
With July Fourth just three weeks away, firefighters across the country hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when pandemic-weary citizens set off chaos in the streets with illegal fireworks.
