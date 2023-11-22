Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo nine months ago, made a grand reappearance.

Playwright Nan Knighton and her Broadway producer husband, John, spotted the magnificent bird outside the kitchen window of their 13th-floor apartment on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

“The most gorgeous animal you can imagine. Beautiful animal. Big eyes. It was like otherworldly,” Nan says. “He stayed for three hours.”

Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo last February after vandals cut open his cage. The 13-year-old owl has spent his entire life in captivity, but for the last nine months, he learned how to survive the winter months and fend for himself in the concrete jungle of New York.

The owl settled in Central Park just north of the zoo. For a while, his whereabouts were a mystery.

In early November, Flaco was sighted downtown in the East Village.

Where will the owl show up next? Hoo knows.