Flight From LA to DC Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Allegedly Tries to Open Door Mid-Flight

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:13 PM PST, February 15, 2022

The incident occurred on a Washington DC-bound American Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

A man is being charged with assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant after allegedly trying to open a passenger door mid-flight.

A witness on the plane who recorded the scene said that passengers held the individual, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him.

It happened on a Washington DC-bound American Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

“Juan Rivas created a disturbance on the plane [involving plasticware],” the Department of Justice said, “that escalated when he walked up to the cockpit area.”

“Rivas allegedly grabbed the handles used to manipulate the forward starboard aircraft exit door.”

Afterward, the plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City. The FBI then came on board to interview passengers.

“We witnessed another dangerous, life-threatening incident on an American Airlines flight,” The Association of Professional Flight Attendants shared in a statement on Twitter.

“This violent behavior must stop. APFA will continue to collaborate with other Flight Attendant and Customer Service Agent Unions, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Congress to ensure these offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law with appropriate fines, criminal penalties, and applicable flying bans.”

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 20 years in prison. 

Related Stories

Passenger on a United Flight at LAX Opens Airplane Door and Jumps Out While it's Taxiing
What to Wear on an Airplane to Protect Against COVID-19
What Could Be Lurking on Your Airplane Seat?
Baby Born on Airplane Named ‘Miracle Aisha’ After Doctor Who Delivered HerNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
1

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China

Politics
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
2

83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car

Crime
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
3

Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police

Crime
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
4

San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects

Crime
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
5

Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message

Human Interest