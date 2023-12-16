Floating Farm With Cows Brings the Dairy Industry Off of Dry Land

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:24 AM PST, December 16, 2023

You heard about the chicken who crossed the road, but what about the cow crossing a river?

In the Netherlands, Floating Farm is a working dairy farm that sits among the cranes at a Dutch shipping port.

The high-tech farm employs robots to both milk the cows and to do the dirty work of cleaning up manure.

The owner of Floating Farm, Minke van Wingerden, told CBS News, "When you have a floating farm, you are climate-adaptive, so you can keep on producing fresh healthy food for the city."

By forgoing dry land for a floating farm, the company says their model could be ideal for countries experiencing flooding or drought.

Floating Farm has been so successful, they’re expanding to a second farm to grow vegetables, using the cow manure as fertilizer.  

Van Wingerden told CBS News the idea came after Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012 and images of the city being without fresh food were broadcast internationally.

The cows graze on hay and leftover orange rinds from a local grocery store. Van Wingerden says the quality of the milk is “very good.”

The Floating Farm itself has become a bit of a tourist destination.

