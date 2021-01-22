Florida Bikers Caught on Cam Beating Driver Who Yelled at Them to Get Out of Road

A case of a road rage involving a group of bikers in Florida was captured in shocking video. Jeremy Harris, 38, came upon the scene of the motorcyclists gathering at a corner in North Fort Myers and yelled at them to stop blocking traffic.

“Get the f*** out of the way, you cannot block them!” Harris shouted.

The bikers ignored him, and Harris drove off. But the bikers followed him as he sped away, maneuvering in and out of traffic. Harris was recording every moment on his dash cam and rear cameras.

The bikers surrounded Harris, who then got out of his vehicle, taking a wrench he says was for personal protection. But the bikers overpowered him, snatched the wrench out of his hand and beat him with it.

Passersby looked on in horror, and one brave woman tried to stop them. Harris suffered a fractured skull in the attack.

“It was a situation that got extremely out of hand, and these guys acted pretty savagely,” Harris told Inside Edition.

Harris said that if he had to do it all over again, he would have just driven on by when he first encountered the bikers.

"They tell you, 'If you see something, say something.' But sometimes it's better to just notify the police and move on," Harris said.

