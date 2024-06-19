Florida Boy, 14, Accused of Beating and Sexually Battering 91-Year-Old Woman While She Slept in Her Bed

Crime
Albany Attempted Murder Suspect 12
The teenager allegedly confessed to the crime (stock photo above)Getty Images
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 12:45 PM PDT, June 19, 2024

The 14-year-old admitted to "unlawfully entering the 91-year-old victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her" when questioned by a detective, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A Florida boy is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on charges of sexual battery.

The 14-year-old boy is accused of breaking into the home of a 91-year-old woman at around midnight on June 9 and then beating and sexually battering the victim, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside Edition Digital is not naming the suspect or posting his mugshot because he is a minor.

Detectives arrested the teen after an "intense investigation" and ultimately identified the suspect after discovering DNA evidence left at the scene of the crime, according to the MCSO statement, which was obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The teen then allegedly admitted to "unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her" when questioned by a detective, according to the statement.

Sheriff Billy Woods spoke about the case after the arrest of the suspect earlier this week.

"I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement," said Woods.

He then commended the community on its resilience and thanked "all of the citizens that sent in tips and leads in this case."

Woods also admitted he is still attempting to process the details of this crime, and expressed his sympathy for the suspect's family.

"It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family," said Woods.

He added: "Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

There is no word yet on whether the teen will be tried as a juvenile or an adult and all court and police records related to this case remain under seal because the suspect is a minor,.

The teen's family did not respond to a request for comment.

 

Related Stories

Cop Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Girl, 16, Gets No Jail Time
Woman, 23, Sexually Assaulted 5 Boys While Posing as Teenager: Cops
Teen Says Teacher 'Manipulated' Her to Keep Quiet About Sexual Assault
2 Kentucky Women Say They Were Sexually Assaulted at Bahamas ResortCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest