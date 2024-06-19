A Florida boy is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on charges of sexual battery.

The 14-year-old boy is accused of breaking into the home of a 91-year-old woman at around midnight on June 9 and then beating and sexually battering the victim, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside Edition Digital is not naming the suspect or posting his mugshot because he is a minor.

Detectives arrested the teen after an "intense investigation" and ultimately identified the suspect after discovering DNA evidence left at the scene of the crime, according to the MCSO statement, which was obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The teen then allegedly admitted to "unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her" when questioned by a detective, according to the statement.

Sheriff Billy Woods spoke about the case after the arrest of the suspect earlier this week.

"I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement," said Woods.

He then commended the community on its resilience and thanked "all of the citizens that sent in tips and leads in this case."

Woods also admitted he is still attempting to process the details of this crime, and expressed his sympathy for the suspect's family.

"It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee. Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family," said Woods.

He added: "Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

There is no word yet on whether the teen will be tried as a juvenile or an adult and all court and police records related to this case remain under seal because the suspect is a minor,.

The teen's family did not respond to a request for comment.