A Florida woman accused of posing as a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulting an underage boy on multiple occasions now faces additional charges after investigators identified four more alleged victims.

Police arrested Alyssa Zinger, 23, in November after a middle school student between the ages of 12 and 15 alleged that he had sexual intercourse with the defendant on over 30 occasions, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Detective Amanda Baranowski of the Tampa Police Department's (TPD) Special Victims Unit submitted that affidavit back in November, and on Monday took the stand to testify about the new charges, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Much like the first alleged victim, whose allegations were supported by videos and photos that show him having sex with Zinger, according to Baranowski, four new minors also alleged that they had sex with Zinger.

Baranowski said that one minor met Zinger through TikTok and then started talking to her on Snapchat before they decided to meet in person and engage in sexual contact.

Another alleged that he went to a movie with Zinger and the two engaged in sexual contact afterward at an apartment, said Baranowski.

After hearing that testimony on Monday, the judge in the case sided with the Hillsborough County State's Attorney's Office (HCSAO) and ordered Zinger to be held without bail until her trial.

The HCSAO filed an additional seven counts against Zinger last week in relation to the allegations made by these new individuals.

Zinger is now facing 14 counts in total, including five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation when the defendant is older than 18 and the victim is 12 to 15 years old; six counts of lewd and lascivious battery; possession of child pornography; in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device; and sexual cyber harassment.

In her affidavit filed in November, Baranowski wrote that she started investigating the case in October after multiple minors told police that Zinger sent them a video of the aforementioned underage boy allegedly engaging in "sexual intercourse" with a minor female.

The minors who received the video told police that Zinger sent the video from her Snapchat account and that they "believed [Zinger] to be near their age and homeschooled," according to the affidavit.

Police then spoke with the victim seen in the video, who said that he too believed Zinger to be a 14-year-old homeschool student, according to the affidavit.

He said that Zinger began speaking with him on Snapchat and that they met in person for the first time at the end of May, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that he and Zinger "had been physically intimate, which included willfully performing sexual acts on each other," and then "corroborated this information by showing several photographs and videos," said the affidavit.

Police said that the alleged victim told them that this "sexual relationship" lasted from the end of May until mid-September and that he and Zinger "had engaged in sexual activity approximately 30 times."

During this time, Zinger also allegedly sent "sexually explicit photographs and videos of herself" to the boy through Snapchat and allegedly said that she engaged in "sexual activity with other minors" both before and during her time with the alleged victim, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim also told police that after he and Zinger stopped having a sexual relationship, he and a minor female engaged in "a willful sexual act" in early October and that the minor female had a recording of this on her phone, according to the affidavit.

The minor female told police that a few days later, Zinger came to her home claiming she needed to charge her phone and then proceeded to allegedly film that video off her phone, which police said is the same video she later sent out on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Police also said that the minor female caught Zinger filming the video from her phone, at which point she was forced out of the home, according to the affidavit.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Chief Lee Bercaw of the TPD previously said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

Zinger's lawyer Daniel Fernandez did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.