A bride and her caterer in Seminole County have been accused of lacing wedding food served to guests with marijuana, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Around 30-40 people were at the venue and several complained of stomach pains and vomiting, authorities said.

In two affidavits, authorities state that bride Danya Shea Svoboda, 42, and caterer Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, have been charged with culpable negligence, delivery of marijuana, and violating Florida's Anti-Tampering Act, according to the outlet.

Both affidavits allege that when the authorities arrived at the community clubhouse, several wedding guests were being treated by county fire rescue personnel for "symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs," according to CNN.

This included some guests reporting feeling "stoned" and "ill and high," and another said he felt "weird, tingly, fidgety, and had an extremely dry mouth" after eating food at the wedding, according to CNN.

According to the authorities, at least four attendees vocalized a desire to press charges, while at least two people were noted as being too incoherent to give a written statement.

The affidavit states that one guest told the authorities that after realizing she was high, she asked Svoboda if "she had put marijuana in the olive oil," and that Svoboda answered "yes" and "acted excited," according to CNN.

According to CNN, Svoboda allegedly "agreed to and allowed Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant to lace the food she served ... with cannabis unbeknownst to the attendees, many of whom became very ill and required medical attention."

One man in his 40s requested transport to the local hospital because he was “feeling weird” and stated he felt like he “had drugs inside him,” deputies said.

One wedding attendee told an investigator that she felt paranoid while at the hospital, thinking that her son-in-law had died and no one was telling her, according to the affidavits. She said she, "believed her husband ... wasn't telling her the truth about other family members," reports CNN.

According to CNN, she said she became loud and unruly in the emergency room and had to be given medication to calm down.

When a deputy asked Danya and her husband, Andrew Svoboda, whether they had requested or consented to the food containing cannabis, Andrew "stared at (the deputy) with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a 'no,'" according to the outlet.

However, the court documents state that another attendee said she sent Svoboda a text after going to the hospital to ask her what was happening and what she was given. The attendee says that the bride allegedly responded, "Uggg, we have no idea,” according to CNN.

Deputies collected materials from the venue to be tested, including food and glassware that had been used by guests. This included a beer glass, wine glasses, lasagna, chocolate-covered strawberries, pudding shots, cookies, and brownies.

The lasagna and a piece of bread later tested positive for THC, according to CNN.

It is currently unknown if either woman has secured an attorney, and according to court records, both Svoboda and Bryant have bonded out of Seminole County Jail and are awaiting arraignment in June.

