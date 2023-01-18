Shannon Gallagher, who ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the town commission of Surfside, Florida, is being held without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Gallagher, 52, was arrested in Chicago and extradited to Florida on an arrest warrant issued by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, according to court records.

She was booked into a Broward County jail last Friday and is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to online jail records.

Gallagher ran in 2022 for the town commission of Surfside, but lost. The beachfront community was the site of a 12-story condo collapse the year before, in which 98 people lost their lives.

Details about the murder case were limited. A grand jury indictment has been sealed and police said they could release no details about the 2022 case.

"In reference to the arrest of Shannon Gallagher, I can confirm she was arrested out of state on an FLPD murder charge and was extradited to Broward County where she was booked on Friday, Jan. 13," Det. Ali Adamson said in an email to Inside Edition Digital on Wednesday.

"The indictment and all related documents have been sealed by the court therefore we cannot release any additional information at this time. This is a Fort Lauderdale PD case and it remains an ongoing investigation," the email said.

An email sent to Gallagher's attorney by Inside Edition Digital requesting comment was not answered.

According to court records, Gallagher's lawyer, Robert Resnick, asked Tuesday for his client to be released on bail, noting she was a Florida property owner and “part resident,” has no criminal record and is not a flight risk.

Gallagher is a California-licensed attorney in good standing, Resnick said.

According to NBC 6, Gallagher’s uncle died at age 74 on the same day of the March 21, 2022 killing Gallagher is accused of. He had signed a new will a few days before his death, the station reported, leaving everything to Gallagher and stating his family members should receive nothing.

That will is now under seal, according to court records.

