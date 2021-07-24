The Search for Bodies in the Surfside Collapse in Miami Has Concluded, but One Resident Still Remains Missing | Inside Edition

The Search for Bodies in the Surfside Collapse in Miami Has Concluded, but One Resident Still Remains Missing

Human Interest
Florida, Miami, Surfside Building Collapse, Wall of Hope & Memorial, remaining vacated portion still standing.
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 1:16 PM PDT, July 24, 2021

The search has been agonizing for the family of 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya. And because of their Jewish faith, they are waiting until her remains are found so they can adhere to burial traditions.

On Friday, June 23, Miami firefighters announced that the search for bodies at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South is concluded, according to CBS News. In total, the accident killed 97 people.

"It's obviously devastating. It's obviously a difficult situation across the board," Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said at a ceremony while commending the firefighters who worked around the clock at the site.

"I couldn't be prouder of the men and women that represent Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.”

Even with their efforts, one woman is still missing.

Estelle Hedaya, 54, lived in unit 604 of the towers, and she is the final person unaccounted for. Estelle’s best friend Lisa Shrem told the Washington Post, “They're closing the support room; there's nothing left, it's finished.”

“The site is even cleared below the foundation, so I feel like it's, 'Okay, close the book.'"

But Linda Hedaya, Estelle’s mother, says “She's not in the place she's supposed to be.”

The search has been agonizing for the family. And because of their Jewish faith, they are waiting until her remains are found so they can adhere to burial traditions.

Although the search for bodies has concluded, People explains that some of the rubble will be stored in a warehouse. In addition, items are being saved so family members can go through them at a later time.

Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on Him
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in Ravine
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike Contest 
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With Boyfriend
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With 'I Touch Little Girls' Written on Him Says He Was Not a Pedophile
