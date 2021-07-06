The recent Florida building collapse has other properties in the area being extra cautious.

The Crestview Towers condominium building, located five miles from the Champlain Towers South in North Miami Beach, was evacuated this past weekend.

This was decided after a recent audit, prompted by the recent collapse, showed that the property was deemed electrically unsafe back in January, according to the New York Post.

“In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined,” City Manager Arthur H. Sorey III said in a release.

On the Crestview Towers Condominium website, there is a note for residents. It says, "Good afternoon, at this moment, there is an independent engineer and various experts from the city of North Miami Beach together with the city commissioner are reevaluating the structure of the community. A soon as we get the results from these inspections we will inform all of you."

There are no specific details about the structural problems the building has, but those in charge of the property have reported that there are millions of dollars in damage due to Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Crestview Towers Condo Association has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment on why the building was only just evacuated, when structural damages were found in January.

The Crestview Towers has 156 units and was built in 1972.

