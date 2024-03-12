Florida Deputy Sworn In and Fired Within 24 Hours After He Is Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

Crime
Kai Cromer
Kai Cromer.Indian River County Sheriff's Office
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:16 AM PDT, March 12, 2024

Kai Cromer, a 19-year-old sheriff's deputy, was allegedly pressuring teen girls to send him nude photos, authorities said.

On the afternoon of March 4, 19-year-old Kai Cromer was sworn in as an Indian River County Sheriff's deputy in Florida. By that night, a search warrant had been issued for his home.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography, after a female teenager came forward when she saw Cromer on her high school campus during an official visit, authorities said.

"A brave young female came forward” and told deputies that Cromer had been contacting her via Snapchat, asking for naked and topless photos, Sheriff Eric Flowers said during a press conference last week. “She felt very uncomfortable just even seeing him on campus,” the sheriff said.

That same day, investigators searched Cromer's home and cellphone, where they allegedly found sexually explicit photos and videos of other teenage girls, Flowers said.

Three girls were contacted by investigators and allegedly reported they also had been pressured by Cromer to send nude photos or videos to him on Snapchat, Flowers told local reporters.

The four teens are “very concerned for their safety," the sheriff said.

Cromer was released March 5 after posting $15,000 bail, Indian River County Jail records show. He has not entered a plea, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 9, according to court records.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to Cromer and to his defense attorney.

He was fired as he sat in his jail cell last week, Flowers said. 

The sheriff also said he is now considering raising the department's minimum age requirement to 21.

"He was telling people, 'I’m going to be law enforcement, I’m very powerful.' He was forcing these girls, they said they were very uncomfortable with the entire circumstance, and they felt they had no choice but to do these things," Flowers said. "And that’s just completely unacceptable."

Related Stories

Fired Sheriff's Deputy Found Guilty in Drowning Deaths of 2 Women
Roderick Walker Case: White Deputy Fired After Being Seen Punching Black Man During Traffic Stop
Sheriff's Deputy Fired After Social Media Post: 'Nothing Like Almost Shooting Someone'
Deputy Fired For 'Concerning' Snapchat Post About Almost Shooting SomeoneNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime