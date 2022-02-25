Florida Girl Wrongly Jailed for 11 Days Over Bomb Threat Was Framed by Bully, Mom Says

By IE Staff
First Published: 10:25 AM PST, February 25, 2022

Police claim their investigation was delayed because the girl's family initially did not cooperate with investigators. "Don't try to pass the buck on a 13-year-old little girl and her mother, saying that they didn't cooperate," the family's attorney said.

A 13-year-old girl’s mother is speaking out after her daughter was wrongly arrested and spent 11 days in juvenile detention. 

Nia Whims was accused of making threats against her school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, but the girl’s attorney and her mother say that she was framed by another student.

Her mom said that a student had already been bullying her but took it to a new level by impersonating her daughter on Instagram and then threatening to bomb the school and kill another student.

“I said to [the officer], ‘You’re going to handcuff her, too?’” Nia’s mom told Inside Edition. 

As Nia was locked up, her mom begged police to investigate who was really behind the threatening messages. But they say police failed to track down the source of the threats for two months.

Police claim their investigation was delayed because Nia’s family initially did not cooperate with investigators.

“They needed to acknowledge they were wrong — ‘We screwed up.’ Don’t try to pass the buck on a 13-year-old little girl and her mother, saying that they didn’t cooperate,” the family’s attorney said.

“This is something that she’ll carry on with her for years,” Nia’s mom said. 

The school says the safety and security of their students is their top priority. 

The charges against Nia were dropped, and police say the other student, whose name has not been made public, ended up being charged instead.

