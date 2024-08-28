Florida Judge and Former Classmate Meet Again as He Appears Before Her on Burglary Charges

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:56 PM PDT, August 28, 2024

Middle school classmates Arthur Booth and Judge Mindy Glazer touched the hearts of many when they met up back in 2016. Eight years later, it haopened once again.

The unlikely meeting of middle school classmates Arthur Booth and Mindy Glazer touched the hearts of many in 2016.

Booth had just been arrested on burglary charges at the time and arrived at a Florida court where udge Glazer was overseeing the proceedings that day.

It was an emotional moment for Booth, who started weeping in court as Glazer said: "I'm sorry to see you here. I always wondered what happened to you, sir."

Then, after he served a 10-month sentence on that burglary charge, Glazer was there to greet him upon being released from prison and gave him some words of encouragement.

"You've got to take care of your family, try and get a job, stay clean. This is a group effort to see you succeed, don't let us down," Glazer told Booth at the time.

He responded: "I won't. I promise not to."

Booth found himself heading into Glazer's courtroom again this month after being charged with a string of burglaries.

This time, Glazer cut the reunion short.

Glazer informed Booth that she would be refusing herself from his case and calling in another judge before saying: "I hope things work out for you, better."

Booth went on to plead not guilty and is being held without bail.

